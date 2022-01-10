 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man sentenced to 10 years in state prison in connection with July 2019 murder
top story

Pleasantville man sentenced to 10 years in state prison in connection with July 2019 murder

Nahquil Lovest

Nahquil Lovest, 18, of Pleasantville, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison in connection with the murder of Na’imah Bell.

 Molly Bilinski

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in state prison for the fatal shoot of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in July 2019, First Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Monday.

Nahquil Lovest pleaded guilty in July 2020 to a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter. Lovest must serve 85% of his sentence.

Lovest was arrested on Friday, July 26, 2019, in connection to the murder of Naimah Bell. Bell was shot and killed inside a Massachusetts Avenue home in Atlantic City, shortly after 4 a.m., on July 25, 2019.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death as a homicide.

The arrest was the result of a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic City Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department and Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit.

Lovest was arrested without incident by members of the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crime Unit and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, with the assistance of the Atlantic County SWAT team. Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen represents the state in this matter.

Nahquil Lovest

LOVEST

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

