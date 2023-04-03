A Pleasantville man on Friday was sentenced to 43 years in prison for a fatal carjacking two years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Jermaine Wharton, 33, was found guilty in February of murder, felony murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a handgun without a permit.
Wharton shot Ivan Smith, 41, of Somers Point, in Pleasantville before stealing his car and driving it to Millville in 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.
Police responded to a gunshot alert in the 900 block of North Main Street at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 13 of that year. Police arrived and found Smith on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
People are also reading…
Detectives gathered surveillance footage of the shooting and spoke with witnesses, learning Wharton had unsuccessfully tried breaking into another car before approaching Smith and his vehicle.
Wharton was in the Atlantic County jail for an unrelated assault when he was charged in Smith's killing, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.