A Pleasantville man on Friday was sentenced to 43 years in prison for a fatal carjacking two years ago, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jermaine Wharton, 33, was found guilty in February of murder, felony murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Wharton shot Ivan Smith, 41, of Somers Point, in Pleasantville before stealing his car and driving it to Millville in 2021, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.

Police responded to a gunshot alert in the 900 block of North Main Street at 9:19 a.m. Nov. 13 of that year. Police arrived and found Smith on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives gathered surveillance footage of the shooting and spoke with witnesses, learning Wharton had unsuccessfully tried breaking into another car before approaching Smith and his vehicle.

Wharton was in the Atlantic County jail for an unrelated assault when he was charged in Smith's killing, the Prosecutor's Office said.