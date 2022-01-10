Pleasantville man sentenced in 2019 death of teen girl in Atlantic City

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in July 2019, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday.
Nahquil Lovest pleaded guilty in July 2020 to aggravated manslaughter. He must serve 85% of his sentence.
Lovest was arrested July 26, 2019, in the death of Naimah Bell. Bell was shot and killed shortly after 4 a.m. July 25, 2019, inside a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.
An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.
Atlantic City and Pleasantville police participated in the investigation.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.