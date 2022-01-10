Pleasantville man sentenced in 2019 death of teen girl in Atlantic City

A 20-year-old Pleasantville man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old fellow city resident in July 2019, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Monday.

Nahquil Lovest pleaded guilty in July 2020 to aggravated manslaughter. He must serve 85% of his sentence.

Lovest was arrested July 26, 2019, in the death of Naimah Bell. Bell was shot and killed shortly after 4 a.m. July 25, 2019, inside a home on Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death to be homicide.

Atlantic City and Pleasantville police participated in the investigation.

