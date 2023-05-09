A Pleasantville man will spend four years in prison for injuring a police officer trying to arrest him, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Braxton Afifi, 26, admitted striking the officer June 17, 2022, in Atlantic City.
He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest in March. He was sentenced Tuesday by Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Atlantic City police encountered Afifi on a domestic dispute call on Missouri Avenue, trying to arrest him while he was "pushing and pulling" one of them.
One of the responding officers was injured while Afifi was resisting arrest, authorities said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.