Pleasantville man sentenced for fatal 2021 pedestrian crash in Egg Harbor Township

An intoxicated driver who ran a red light on the Black Horse Pike and fatally struck a man in a crosswalk last year has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Michael Doyle, 32, of Pleasantville, had another adult and a 2-year-old in his Honda CRV when he hit 33-year-old Anthony Swezeny at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township.

Doyle then struck a 2021 Chevrolet van driven by Joseph Avellino, of Egg Harbor Township.

The crash happened at 8:27 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021.

Doyle was charged with vehicular manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Toxicology tests found Doyle to be under the influence of several drugs, including fentanyl, morphine, alprazolam, methadone, codeine and THC.

Swezeny, of Egg Harbor Township, was described by family as a “Gentle Giant” who loved music, enjoyed friends and family and was known as the “Magic Man” at the local Outback Steakhouse, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

"An accident that takes a person’s life is a tragedy and, in this case, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the defendant did not get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle," Prosecutor Reynolds said. "Nothing will bring back the victim, but we will continue to work to deter others from making this same mistake and continue to protect our citizens of Atlantic County."