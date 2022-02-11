 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man sentenced for Atlantic City woman's 2018 death

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for his involvement in the death of an Atlantic City woman in 2018, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

Mark Huff, 58, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month in the killing of Vernell Vance, 56.

Police found Vance’s body April 14, 2018, behind a building on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner previously said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City police, Pleasantville police and NJ Transit police participated in the investigation that led to Huff’s arrest April 16, 2018.

Mark Huff

Huff

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

