Pleasantville man pleads guilty to weapons charge

A Pleasantville man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon born from a traffic stop last summer, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jonathan Valentine, 19, was pulled over June 17 at Doughty Road and West Bayview Avenue after officers spotted the muzzle of a handgun. The officers retrieved a 9mm Luger Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun without a serial number, an undisclosed amount of cash, 2.25 ounces of marijuana, a digital scale and empty Ziploc bags associated with drug sales, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Valentine will be sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. on Feb. 28. Under his plea agreement, Valentine faces three years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The serial-numberless "ghost gun" was loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition inside a 17-round magazine, the Prosecutor's Office said. As part of Valentine's plea, he must surrender the gun, extended ammunition magazine and cash.