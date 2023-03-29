Several members of a special unit of a Mississippi sheriff’s department that’s being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possible civil rights violations have been involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries, an Associated Press investigation found. Two of the men allege that Rankin County sheriff's deputies shoved guns into their mouths during separate encounters. In one case, the deputy pulled the trigger, leaving the man with wounds that required parts of his tongue to be sewn back together. In one of the two fatal confrontations, the man's mother said a deputy kneeled on her son's neck while he complained he couldn't breathe. Police and court records obtained by the AP show that several deputies who were accepted to the sheriff's office's Special Response Team — a specialized tactical unit whose recruits are chosen by existing members and are supposed to receive advanced training — were involved in each of the four encounters. In three of them, the heavily redacted documents don't indicate if they were serving in their normal capacity as deputies or as members of the unit
MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man faces four years in state prison after pleading guilty to third-degree resisting arrest charges after striking and injuring a police officer last year.
Braxton Afifi, 26, admitted on Tuesday to hitting an Atlantic City police officer that was trying to apprehend him during a domestic incident investigation on June 17, 2022.
He is scheduled for sentencing on May 9 before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Wednesday.
Afifi was arrested after police were called to the area of Missouri Avenue in Atlantic City. While being arrested, Afifi resisted the officers, "pushing and pulling" one of them.
While police tried restraining Afifi, he struck one of the officers causing injury before being put in custody.
