Pleasantville man pleads guilty to gun charge

A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty Thursday after he was caught with a gun in an Atlantic City convenience store last year.

Hector Ortiz, 20, faces a five-year prison term when he is sentenced Jan. 5 on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

On Dec. 13, 2021, Atlantic City police responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue after they received information that a man was in possession of a firearm.

Based on that information, police began to surveil the convenience store where they observed a man identified as Ortiz matching a description given earlier.

Ortiz was seen grabbing and adjusting the interior of his jacket pocket, which appeared to contain a large bulge. Detectives identified themselves to Ortiz and ordered him to stop. Ortiz disregarded police orders and fled west on Pacific Avenue. Ortiz was advised he was under arrest, but he continued to run, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He was eventually apprehended near Brighton and Pacific avenues. Ortiz surrendered to police, notifying them he was in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody, and an unloaded revolver was found in his interior jacket pocket.

Ortiz must forfeit the weapon when sentenced by Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.

Hector Ortiz

Ortiz

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
