A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a firearms charge in exchange for a five-year prison sentence, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
The charge of certain persons not to possess firearms stems from a May 24, 2022, search of Rasul Palmer's apartment in which police found a 9mm Ruger Model P98 semi-automatic pistol, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Palmer, 31, had previously been convicted of robbery and burglary and therefore was not supposed to have weapons.
After a temporary restraining order hearing in which Palmer said he had a black gun at his residence or in his car, police arrived at his apartment in the 200 block of West Leeds Avenue to search it. Palmer was already in custody for a parole violation at this point.
Palmer's sentencing is scheduled for July 18 before Judge W. Todd Miller.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
