Pleasantville man pleads guilty to drug distribution, firearms charges

A Pleasantville man admitted his role in drug distribution and possession of a firearm as a felon, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said Tuesday.
Clay Brown, 29, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Camden to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
Brown distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant, Sellinger said. The day agents arrested Brown for drug distribution, he possessed a backpack containing a firearm and drugs that Brown intended to distribute to others. Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it unlawful for him to possess a firearm.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life and a $10 million fine on the drug distribution charge. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the firearms charge. Sentencing is scheduled for March 21, 2023.
The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Atlantic City office, led the investigation. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Newark Division, and the New Jersey State Police, Crime Suppression South Unit, assisted.
