Pleasantville man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Atlantic City homicide case

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman in 2018.
Mark Huff, 58, faces 25 years in prison in connection to the homicide of Vernell Vance, of Atlantic City.
Support Local Journalism
Huff is subject to the No Early Release Act under state recommendations, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.
Huff’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10. He's currently lodged at the Atlantic County jail, Shill said.
Police found Vance's body behind a building on Tennessee Avenue April 14, 2018. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, Shill said.
Huff was apprehended by detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Atlantic City Police detectives, with the assistance of Pleasantville Police. New Jersey Transit Police also assisted in identifying Huff as the homicide's suspect, Shill added.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.