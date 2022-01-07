Pleasantville man pleads guilty to charges in 2018 Atlantic City homicide case

MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 56-year-old woman in 2018.

Mark Huff, 58, faces 25 years in prison in connection to the homicide of Vernell Vance, of Atlantic City.

Huff is subject to the No Early Release Act under state recommendations, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.

Huff’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10. He's currently lodged at the Atlantic County jail, Shill said.

Police found Vance's body behind a building on Tennessee Avenue April 14, 2018. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, Shill said.

Huff was apprehended by detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Atlantic City Police detectives, with the assistance of Pleasantville Police. New Jersey Transit Police also assisted in identifying Huff as the homicide's suspect, Shill added.

