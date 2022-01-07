Pleasantville man pleads guilty in 2018 Atlantic City killing

A Pleasantville man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in the killing of an Atlantic City woman in 2018.
Mark Huff, 58, faces 25 years in prison in the death of Vernell Vance, 56, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Friday.
Huff’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Police found Vance's body April 14, 2018, behind a building on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City. She suffered blunt force trauma to the head, Shill said.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City police, Pleasantville police and NJ Transit police participated in the investigation that led to Huff's arrest.
— Eric Conklin
