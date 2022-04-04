Pleasantville man injured in Sunday night shooting

PLEASANTVILLE — A 28-year-old city man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Sunday night, police said Monday.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert from the 400 block of West Delilah Road around 11:15 p.m. They found an unoccupied car with multiple bullet holes at the scene, police said.

The victim, identified as Clay Brown, was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear whether Brown was the shooter's intended target.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a brown or maroon Hyundai, with the model being unknown, fleeing the area south of New Road from West Delilah Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jamal Roy by calling city police, at 609-641-6100.

Anonymous tips can be sent online, at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

