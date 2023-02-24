MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville man was convicted Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point resident in 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jermaine Wharton, 33, was charged with murder, felony murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Wharton is set to be sentenced March 31, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Wharton was found guilty of having shot Ivan Smith and fleeing to Millville on Nov. 13, 2021.

Atlantic City man charged with murder also accused of Pleasantville assault PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man charged with murder while in custody also faces charges…

At 9:19 a.m., Pleasantville police responded to a gunshot alert in the 900 block of North Main Street, finding Smith lying on the ground while suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Wharton unsuccessfully tried breaking into another car before approaching Smith and his vehicle, the Prosecutor's Office said. Wharton then shot Smith and stole his vehicle.

Wharton was charged with Ivan's murder while in the Atlantic County jail for allegedly hitting a woman with a handgun and choking her Nov. 12, 2021, the day before Smith's murder. In that case, he was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.