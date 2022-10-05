 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man found dead after Tuesday night shooting

PLEASANTVILLE — Detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a city man dead outside a home.

Police received a gunfire alert from the 200 block of Fourth Avenue at 10:47 p.m. Officers found Craig Wyatt, 55, unconscious and unresponsive outside a home on Hendricks Street, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results are pending, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org, or Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234, 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersatlantic.com.

— Eric Conklin

