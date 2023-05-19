PLEASANTVILLE — Police arrested a city man Friday morning after a foot chase resulted in the recovery of a gun.
Sgt. Craig Dennis encountered Lamar Parrish, 30, near West Pleasant Avenue and Main Street at 2:47 a.m. The officer tried speaking to Parrish, but Parrish ran, police said in a news release.
Dennis caught up to Parrish and apprehended him, noticing during the chase that Parrish was holding his waistband, police said.
A defaced 9mm Smith and Wesson gun armed with hollow-point bullets was found in the area, police said.
Parrish is charged with possession of a weapon, obstruction of law, possession of hollow-point bullets, possession of a firearm by a certain person not to carry and additional weapons offenses. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
