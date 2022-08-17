Pleasantville man faces drug charges following dirt bike probe

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested over the weekend on drug charges after police investigated complaints about unruly behavior at an apartment complex.

Dante Cody, 25, is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Cody was arrested while police monitored an area near the Sassafras Run apartment complex Sunday following resident complaints of BB guns, dirt bikes, drug activity and unruly juveniles nearby.

About 4:40 p.m., Officers Kamen Potts and Kamau Bazemore found a dirt bike leaning against a fence near the complex's 200 building. Cody approached the officers saying the bike belonged to him, police said.

Police determined the bike was not stolen and not being operated during the incident.

But Cody was found to have an outstanding warrant. And before being taken into custody, Cody was found to be carrying an unidentified drug, police said.

Cody was taken to the Atlantic County jail.