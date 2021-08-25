 Skip to main content
Pleasantville man dies in Galloway crash
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, police said.

Ralph T. Strider III, 48, was traveling west when his 2019 Audi A5 left the road, struck a 2008 Mitsubishi Endeavor and a 2013 Dodge Journey, both parked, and Pat's Auto Repair Car Care Shop at 345 E. White Horse Pike, police said in a news release.

Strider was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he died, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Officer Ronald Gorneau at 609-652-3705, ext. 5095, or Officer Cody Trout at ext. 5117.

The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics, Bayview Volunteer Fire Company, township code enforcement and Atlantic City Electric assisted at the scene.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

