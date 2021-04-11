Pleasantville man charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon

PLEASANTVILLE — A 37-year-old city resident was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction and other criminal offenses, police said.

At 5 a.m., K9 Officer Matthew Laielli was approached in the parking lot of the police department for a report of a disturbance on Abby Lane, Lt. Stacy Schlachter said in a written statement.

When Laielli arrived, a subject was running from the residence, Schlachter said. This subject was later identified as the accused, she said. Three victims located within the residence, Schlachter said.

The first male victim had a life-threatening injury to the neck, but due to to SLEO III Officer DeCarlo Perez's life-saving efforts, that victim is in critical, but stable condition, Schlachter said. The second male had cuts to the arms and hands, and a female victim had cuts to the upper arm and defensive wounds, she said.

3 Pleasantville residents arrested with more than 900 bags of suspected heroin, police say PLEASANTVILLE — Three city residents were charged with running a heroin production facility …

The incident was family dispute, Schlachter said.

Besides obstruction and aggravated assault with a weapon, Maynor M. Moreno-Mejia also was processed and charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, Schlachter said.