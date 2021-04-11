 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville man charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon
0 comments

Pleasantville man charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon

{{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Pitts, the owner of Lucky Dog Custom Apparel, is also a member of the Police Community Advisory Board Friday Nov 20, 2020. She helped the police department campaign for ShotSpotter's approval in November 2018, and said the technology has benefitted the relationship between the PD and city residents. Environmental portrait shots

PLEASANTVILLE — A 37-year-old city resident was charged Saturday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, obstruction and other criminal offenses, police said.

At 5 a.m., K9 Officer Matthew Laielli was approached in the parking lot of the police department for a report of a disturbance on Abby Lane, Lt. Stacy Schlachter said in a written statement.

When Laielli arrived, a subject was running from the residence, Schlachter said. This subject was later identified as the accused, she said. Three victims located within the residence, Schlachter said.

The first male victim had a life-threatening injury to the neck, but due to to SLEO III Officer DeCarlo Perez's life-saving efforts, that victim is in critical, but stable condition, Schlachter said. The second male had cuts to the arms and hands, and a female victim had cuts to the upper arm and defensive wounds, she said.

The incident was family dispute, Schlachter said.

Besides obstruction and aggravated assault with a weapon, Maynor M. Moreno-Mejia also was processed and charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, Schlachter said.

The accused was subsequently transported to the Atlantic County Jail on a warrant, Schlachter said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News