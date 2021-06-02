 Skip to main content
Pleasantville man charged with terroristic threats toward Pinelands Regional High School
Ocean County

A Pleasantville man was charged after threatening two students of Pinelands Regional High School and also the school itself, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Wednesday.

On May 25, school officials notified the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department that a student alerted them of threats made by an individual on Snapchat, Billhimer said. An investigation by the department confirmed these threats were made by a person under the username "Buddha Caserta."

The user, who police later discovered was 21-year-old Frankie Caserta, posted a message in a group chat that gang members were coming to shoot up the school. He then threatened two students with physical harm, according to officials.

Caserta was arrested that day for failure to appear in Burlington County Court on unrelated charges, Billhimer said. He was taken to the county jail before being released and taken to the Ocean County Jail on Tuesday.

On the May 26, Little Egg Harbor and Pleasantville police executed a warrant on his home and seized multiple electronic devices. He was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and remains in the county jail.

