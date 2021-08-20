 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville man charged with murder in April shooting
0 comments
top story

Pleasantville man charged with murder in April shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Pleasantville Police Department
Press archives

An 18-year-old Pleasantville man has been charged in a fatal shooting and the injury of two others that occurred in April, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Friday.

Karim Rice was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently lodged in Atlantic County Justice Facility.

At 2:57 p.m. April 8, calls reported multiple victims were shot on the 100 block of Linden Avenue. Pleasantville officers arrived on the scene and found Maurice Hampton, 26, of Pleasantville, who also went by the name Abdul Hamid, had been shot and killed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Also shot were Messiah Burton, 18, and Shilameen Henderson, 18, both of Pleasantville. They were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus and survived their injuries.

According to a police blotter released by Pleasantville that month, Rice was arrested April 10 and also charged with multiple drug offenses.

The cooperative investigation was conducted by the county's Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville police.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News