Pleasantville man charged with murder in April shooting

An 18-year-old Pleasantville man has been charged in a fatal shooting and the injury of two others that occurred in April, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced Friday.
Karim Rice was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently lodged in Atlantic County Justice Facility.
At 2:57 p.m. April 8, calls reported multiple victims were shot on the 100 block of Linden Avenue. Pleasantville officers arrived on the scene and found Maurice Hampton, 26, of Pleasantville, who also went by the name Abdul Hamid, had been shot and killed.
Also shot were Messiah Burton, 18, and Shilameen Henderson, 18, both of Pleasantville. They were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus and survived their injuries.
According to a police blotter released by Pleasantville that month, Rice was arrested April 10 and also charged with multiple drug offenses.
The cooperative investigation was conducted by the county's Major Crimes Unit and Pleasantville police.
