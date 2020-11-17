 Skip to main content
Pleasantville man charged with burglary, aggravated assault on Atlantic City police officer
Atlantic City Police Car
Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was charged Sunday after allegedly smashing windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and kicking a police officer during his arrest.

At 7:46 p.m., Officers Robert Reynolds and Wen You responded to the first block of North Bellevue Avenue for a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle, police said in a news release. The 911 caller told them her husband was chasing a man who smashed their car’s window and stole items from inside.

Officers found the husband on Atlantic Avenue, and he pointed to 26-year-old Shawn Shurig as the man responsible, police said. Other officers were on a similar call in the first block of North Florida Avenue for a report of a car burglary with a smashed window.

Reynolds told Shurig he was under arrest for both burglaries, but Shurig started yelling and refused to comply, police said. Officers continued to speak and reason with Shurig before he was arrested.

Officers walked Shurig to a patrol car and You began searching him when he began to pull away, kicking Reynolds several times and trying to spit on him, but was unsuccessful, according to the release. After sitting down in the backseat of the patrol car, Shurig again kicked Reynolds several times.

Evidence from the car burglaries was found in Shurig’s possession, police said.

Shurig was charged with two counts each of burglary, criminal mischief and theft, and single counts of resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

He was released on a summons with a future court date.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

