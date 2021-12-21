 Skip to main content
Pleasantville man charged in fatal shooting of Somers Point man
Pleasantville man charged in fatal shooting of Somers Point man

Atlantic County Prosecutor ask for help in identifying witness of Pleasantville homicide

A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Tuesday.

Jermaine Wharton, 32, is charged with felony murder, murder, carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

At 9:19 a.m. Nov. 13, Pleasantville police received a gunshot alert and 911 call in reference to a shooting in the 900 block of North Main Street. When officers arrived, they found Ivan Smith, 41, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, Shill said in a news release. Medical personnel responded and performed CPR, but they were unable to revive Smith. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wharton was charged Monday at the Atlantic County jail, where he is in custody on an unrelated matter.

Shill said the investigation remains active and includes the Prosecutor's Office, Pleasantville police and Millville police.

Jermaine Wharton

Wharton

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
