Pleasantville man charged in alleged Christmas Eve burglaries

A Pleasantville man is accused of breaking into homes in Linwood and Northfield on Christmas Eve.

Thomas J. DiStefano, 68, was charged by Linwood police with burglary, theft and criminal mischief, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say DiStefano broke into a home on Ocean Heights Avenue, stealing property and causing less than $500 in damage.

DiStefano then confessed to committing a burglary in Northfield and was transferred to police custody there, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

He was released on a summons after his arrest.

Northfield police recently warned residents via Facebook that they’ve seen an increase in local home burglaries.