Pleasantville man charged after standoff on Kline Avenue

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man on Saturday was charged following a standoff between him and police.

Bryan Still is charged with contempt of court, obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kline Avenue after a caller reported that Still, 30, was violating a restraining order, police said on Sunday.

The caller escaped the home unharmed and called for help, police said.

Still entered the home with a razor blade, police said.

SWAT officers and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's arrived to assist with negotiations. Still surrendered, was taken into custody and brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for an evaluation, police said.

Police did not say what time the incident occurred or for how long the standoff lasted.

Still's status at the hospital was unclear on Monday.