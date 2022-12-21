 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville man charged after search yields guns, drugs

A Pleasantville man faces drug and gun charges after his car and a residence were searched by police this week.

Police first executed a search warrant on a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville registered to Kelvin Nixon, 59, on Sunday. Inside, they found five glass mason jars holding about 1.6 pounds of suspected powder and crack cocaine and a Smith & Wesson handgun loaded with 40 hollow-point bullets, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

On Monday, police searched a home on Loraine Avenue in Pleasantville. There, authorities seized 46 glass mason jars holding more than 5 pounds of suspected marijuana, a jar filled with two bags of suspected cocaine weighing 21.1 grams, a loaded Taurus handgun, a Citadel shotgun, a loaded American Tactical "Firefly" pistol, 100 THC vape cartridges and packaging materials commonly associated with drugs, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Nixon was charged with distribution of cocaine in a quantity of 5 ounces or more, distribution of marijuana in a quantity of 5 pounds or more, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of a handgun while committing a drug offense, unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to possess weapons, money laundering and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

