Pleasantville man charged after failed child luring attempt

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man was arrested after he tried luring a 13-year-old girl walking to her school bus stop Thursday, police said.

Police say Jamil Boston, 38, approached the girl around 7:18 a.m. in the 600 block of Risley Avenue.

The girl noticed Boston approaching her and began walking in the other direction. Boston then apprehended her by grabbing her shoulders from behind, police said.

The girl fled Boston's grasp, running toward a school bus traveling through the area, police said.

The bus's driver and an aid saw the incident and intervened, but Boston fled on foot, police said.

Boston was arrested following an investigation by five city detectives and is charged with attempted child luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Boston was taken to Atlantic County jail pending a court hearing.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.