Pleasantville man arrested on drug charges in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested for being in possession of a variety of drugs Wednesday morning in the city during a narcotic investigation, police said.

At 10:54 a.m., detectives Nick Berardis, James Barrett and Chris Smith conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue after observing the driver, Maseter Laurent, engaging in a drug transactions. 

During the investigation, Laurent was arrested after the detectives recovered 660 grams of cocaine, 2,500 bags of heroin, 120 grams of methamphetamine and almost 2 pounds of marijuana. The seizure totaled an estimated $55,000.

Laurent, 28, of Pleasantville, was charged with four counts possession of CDS, four counts possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Laurent was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

