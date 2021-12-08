Pleasantville man arrested on drug charges in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested for being in possession of a variety of drugs Wednesday morning in the city during a narcotic investigation, police said.
At 10:54 a.m., detectives Nick Berardis, James Barrett and Chris Smith conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue after observing the driver, Maseter Laurent, engaging in a drug transactions.
During the investigation, Laurent was arrested after the detectives recovered 660 grams of cocaine, 2,500 bags of heroin, 120 grams of methamphetamine and almost 2 pounds of marijuana. The seizure totaled an estimated $55,000.
Laurent, 28, of Pleasantville, was charged with four counts possession of CDS, four counts possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
Laurent was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
