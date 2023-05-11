ATLANTIC CITY — A surveillance operation led to the arrest of a Pleasantville man who was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs and cash, police said Thursday.

Police recovered 18 grams of cocaine, 510 bags of heroin, less than 2 grams of fentanyl, 255 oxycodone pills and more than $10,000 in cash from a car belonging to Antoyane McCall, 43, the department said in a news release.

McCall was charged with four counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. He was also charged with possession of paraphernalia used to package drugs, money laundering and operating a drug production facility. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.

At 11:26 a.m. Monday, Detectives Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles, along with Officers Troy Grams and Latray Butcher, were conducting surveillance in the first block of South Texas Avenue when they saw McCall holding a clear plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, police said.

As police converged on McCall, he put the cocaine in his pocket. A search led to officers recovering cocaine and heroin, and the arrest of McCall, police said.

McCall's vehicle, which was unregistered in New Jersey, was parked in the street. Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos and his K-9 partner, Narco, who specializes in the detection of narcotics, were summoned to the scene. Narco indicated there were drugs present, and police uncovered paraphernalia used in the manufacturing or distribution of cocaine and heroin, along with additional drugs, police said.