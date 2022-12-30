Pleasantville man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 11

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, police said.

About 8:30 a.m. Friday, Detective Jamal Roy arrested Fabian Virual-Cruz, 37, during a traffic stop, police said in a news release.

Virual-Cruz is a friend of the girl’s family, police said.

Virual-Cruz was charged with aggravated sexual assault, luring, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary, criminal restraint and coercion. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The arrest was the result of a three-month investigation, police said.

According to an affidavit, Virual-Cruz entered the girl’s home with the impression he was using the bathroom while her adult sister was at a nearby store. Virual-Cruz then allegedly grabbed the girl by her wrist before she broke away and hid in a dining room, where he then found her, the affidavit states.

Virual-Cruz allegedly enticed the girl with $50, saying to her, “Don’t tell your mom or stepdad; he will kill me,” the affidavit states.

He then brought her onto a living room couch, where he grabbed her by her throat, kissed her and touched her sexually, the document states.

The alleged assault ended when the sister returned home, the affidavit states.

Virual-Cruz also is also accused of making sexual advances and assaulting the girl weeks prior to the incident reported Sept. 29, the affidavit states.