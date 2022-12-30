Pleasantville man accused of sexually assaulting child

PLEASANTVILLE — A city man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, police said.
About 8:30 a.m. Friday, Detective Jamal Roy arrested Fabian Virual-Cruz, 37, during a traffic stop, police said in a news release.
Virual-Cruz is a friend of the girl's family, police said.
Virual-Cruz was charged with aggravated sexual assault, luring, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary, criminal restraint and coercion. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The arrest was the result of a three-month investigation, police said.
— Eric Conklin
