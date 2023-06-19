PLEASANTVILLE — A vandal broke five windows and two glass doors at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Monday morning, according to members of the church.

This is the second time this month the 117-year-old church on New Road, near the Black Horse Pike, has been vandalized.

Church officials said they reported the incident to police and are now taking preventive measures.

"I don't know if we're necessarily being targeted, but now it's happened a couple times, and I don't want them to think we're a target," said church administrator Maria Johnson Edwards, of Mays Landing.

Edwards was in her office when she heard a noise outside about 10 a.m. She went to check and didn't see anything, so she returned to her office, she said.

"On the third sound I heard, it was the big glass doors, so I went to the doors to see what was going on and I was just able to see him riding away," Edwards said.

The vandal threw a rock through the front door of the church, shattering both the outside door and the door inside the church. The vandal also used a rock to break five windows around the outside of the church, including one stained glass window.

Deron Smith, of the Newtonville section of Buena Vista Township, head of security at Mount Zion, spent the morning cleaning up glass from the broken windows after Edwards called him.

"I was kind of hoping it was just a freak thing, that there was just a kid who had one bad thought in his mind, but now that it happened again, it has to be stopped," Smith said.

Smith said the vandal broke one window with a rock in the last incident June 2 and the window had just been replaced last week when it was shattered again.

The church, which Edwards said has a congregation of about 560, was organized in 1905 and rebuilt in 1966. A new addition, called the WinSan Center, was built in 1992.

"This is a house of worship, and they need to respect the area," Edwards said. "I just want people to know what's going on and make sure everyone is safe. Nobody in the community would be happy about this."

Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100.