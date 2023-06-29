MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman whose sentence for a fatal stabbing was overturned by an appellate court has again pleaded guilty to charges in the case on Thursday, authorities said.

Rollie Ellis, 33, faces over 13 years in state prison as part of her plea when she is sentenced before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Ellis, who was 28 when she was arrested in the case, was to be sentenced in the death of Jennifer Rodriquez on Aug. 10, but the prosecution will likely ask the court to delay the hearing so the victim's family can attend, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Ellis, for a second time, admitted to entering the apartment of Raphy Rodriguez and Jennifer Rodriquez in Atlantic City on April 11, 2018, stabbing both during a fight.

The couple was in their apartment on South Iowa Avenue around 6:35 a.m. when the attack happened.

After being stabbed, Jennifer Rodriquez, 34, ran across the street to the Public Safety Building, collapsing and being found unresponsive. She was stabbed in the back of her head and neck.

Jennifer Rodriquez was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and died there later.

Raphy Rodriguez also escaped the apartment, flagging down a police officer on Iowa Avenue before he was taken to the hospital. He survived the attack despite suffering several stab wounds.

Ellis was identified by Raphy Rodriquez as the couple's attacker. She was carrying a knife in her waistband when she was approached by police.

In January 2020, Ellis pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter. She was initially charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A judge ordered Ellis to 20 years in state prison in February 2020, a sentence tossed out by the appeal courts, which said the assailant's Miranda rights were violated.

Under her new sentence, Ellis would serve prison time under the No Early Release Act, ensuring her incarceration for 85% of her term.