CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Upper Township charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a local woman in December is expected to accept a plea deal in the case, according to reports.
Hugo Maucher, 50, allegedly struck Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, as he was on his way home from his job in Cape May, driving away from the scene while the woman lay in the road until she was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, the Cape May County Herald reported on Thursday.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted an Upper Township man accused of fat…
Straubmuller was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Maucher's attorney, John Tumelty, said a plea agreement has been reached with prosecutors and would soon be entered, the Herald said.
People are also reading…
Tumelty could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A detention hearing for an Upper Township man accused of knowingly leaving the scene of a fa…
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.