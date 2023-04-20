CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Upper Township charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a local woman in December is expected to accept a plea deal in the case, according to reports.

Hugo Maucher, 50, allegedly struck Marjorie Straubmuller, 80, of Ocean View, as he was on his way home from his job in Cape May, driving away from the scene while the woman lay in the road until she was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, the Cape May County Herald reported on Thursday.

Straubmuller was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Maucher's attorney, John Tumelty, said a plea agreement has been reached with prosecutors and would soon be entered, the Herald said.

Tumelty could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

