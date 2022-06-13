 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plans for making non-lethal bomb found at Somers Point Catholic school

Mainland Community Guide (23).JPG St. Joe's

St. Joseph Regional School on Shore Road in Somers Point.

 Suzanne Marino

SOMERS POINT — A St. Joseph Regional School eighth-grader's home was searched by authorities after a list of materials to make a non-lethal bomb was found in the student's desk at the school Friday.

The list was reported to city police after it was discovered while faculty members were packing up the desk. The school was also searched by a bomb-detecting dog, City Police Chief Robert Somers said Monday.

No materials were located during both searches, and students were not in danger, Somers said.

Investigators believe the list was written months before it was found, Somers said, without providing specifics as to what some of the materials on the list were.

No charges have been filed against the student, who was released into the parents' custody for a mental health evaluation, Somers said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

