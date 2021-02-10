Pinelands Regional High School student dies after Jan. 30 crash, charges upgraded against driver

The charges stemming from a Jan. 30 car crash in Little Egg Harbor Township have been upgraded after one of the injured juveniles died Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Michael Pillarella, 26, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Billhimer said in a news release.

At 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, Little Egg Harbor police responded to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, Billhimer said. An investigation by the prosecutor's Vehicular Homicide Unit and township police found Pillarella had failed to negotiate a curve on the road, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming car that was operated by one of the two juveniles.

Both juveniles, who were students at Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Billhimer said.