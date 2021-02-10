Pinelands Regional High School student dies after Jan. 30 crash, charges upgraded against driver

The charges stemming from a Jan. 30 car crash in Little Egg Harbor Township have been upgraded after one of the injured juveniles died Tuesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Michael Pillarella, 26, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, Billhimer said in a news release.
At 9:45 p.m. Jan. 30, Little Egg Harbor police responded to Radio Road and Baltusrol Court for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries, Billhimer said. An investigation by the prosecutor's Vehicular Homicide Unit and township police found Pillarella had failed to negotiate a curve on the road, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming car that was operated by one of the two juveniles.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Stafford Township man was arrested and charged Monday with tw…
Both juveniles, who were students at Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg, sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, Billhimer said.
Pillarella was initially released and issued a summons for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, but an investigation led to two counts each Feb. 1 for aggravated assault and assault by auto. He was taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County jail, where he remains pending a detention hearing.
One of the juveniles, who was days from turning 17, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
Officers obtained a warrant to draw Pillarella's blood shortly after the crash and were awaiting the lab results as of Tuesday.
Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.