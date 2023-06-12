VINELAND — A Gloucester County man rescued from his burning pickup truck after it ran into a car dealership last month now faces charges in the crash, police said.
Brian Sheared, 44, of Newfield, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to make an address change, being an uninsured motorist, failure to install an ignition interlock device, operating a vehicle while unlicensed and touring privilege violation, police said in a news release.
On May 19, Sheared's 2018 Ram was northbound on Delsea Drive when it hit a guardrail, reentered the road, hit a traffic light, crossed an intersection and crashing into AG Auto Group.
A bystander removed Sheared from the vehicle. Sheared was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he had been listed in critical condition.
