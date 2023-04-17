An Atlantic County judge chose to forgo prison time for a woman who threatened several people with a gun during an Atlantic City fight last spring, and the state is appealing that decision.

Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury on Monday sentenced Shania Simon, 23, of Philadelphia, to three years of probation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

The state is appealing the judge's order, urging that a three-year prison term agreed to in a plea deal be carried out, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Simon was charged after being caught on video brandishing a gun during a fight that involved a large group of people on Tennessee Avenue on May 30, 2022.

After being called to the fight, police apprehended Simon, who was carrying a Glock 42 automatic handgun loaded with six hollow-point bullets in her purse. Witness statements about her role in the fight were corroborated by video, which showed that after the fight ended, Simon pulled out a gun, pointing it at multiple people.

Simon had a valid permit to carry a gun in Pennsylvania but not in New Jersey.

She pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun Sept. 1, 2022.

The state on Monday argued against probation, asking that the court order a stay on the sentence, the Prosecutor's Office said.