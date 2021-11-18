Philly priest sexually abused teen on Margate trip, lawsuit says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lawsuit, filed earlier this month against the archdiocese, said priests had abused children at church-owned shore properties and elsewhere for decades and that such conduct was "well known" to the archdiocese. It cited a 2005 grand jury report that accused the archdiocese of allowing hundreds of sexual assaults against children to go unpunished and shielding the perpetrators by moving them from parish to parish. Such sexual abuse by Catholic priests, the suit said, was "widespread ... around the world."

The plaintiff in the case, a Pennsylvania man who is now 57, is identified in the lawsuit only by his initials. The suit says the abuse he suffered was "a preventable hazard" that the archdiocese had failed to address.

Lawyers for the man said they filed the suit in New Jersey because Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for civil actions in connection with the priest's conduct had expired.

In June of this year, the suit says, the archdiocese acknowledged the priest's "misconduct" after an investigation and imposed restrictions on his clerical work. But it faulted the church for waiting so long to act.