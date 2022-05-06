Philly man with stolen vehicle, handgun arrested in Absecon

A Philadelphia man was found in Absecon with a stolen vehicle tied to a carjacking and a loaded handgun he was not authorized to have, police said Friday.

An Absecon officer found the unidentified vehicle around 11 a.m. Monday in a city motel's parking lot while patrolling the White Horse Pike. An investigation revealed Tydre Nyair Burnett, 20, was in possession of the vehicle, determined to be stolen out of Philadelphia, police said.

While being arrested, Burnett was found to be carrying the loaded 9mm handgun, police said.

Burnett was charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow point bullets and possession of a high-capacity magazine. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

The Absecon Police Department is working with the Philadelphia Police Department on the case, police said.

It's unclear when or if Burnett will be returned to Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

