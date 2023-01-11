 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Philly man struck woman with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man Friday who is accused of hitting a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of the Boardwalk at 4:08 p.m. They found Samuel Cooper, 43, still holding the shirt that was used in the alleged assault, police said Wednesday in a news release. The officers confiscated the shirt holding the brick.

The woman, who was only identified as being 67 years old, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for bleeding from her head, police said. 

Witnesses told police they watched Cooper strike the woman. A bystander intervened, ending the attack.

Based on their investigation, police said the woman does not know Cooper.

Cooper was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What exactly is a Green Alert?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News