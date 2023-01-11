Philly man struck woman with brick on Atlantic City Boardwalk, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Philadelphia man Friday who is accused of hitting a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of the Boardwalk at 4:08 p.m. They found Samuel Cooper, 43, still holding the shirt that was used in the alleged assault, police said Wednesday in a news release. The officers confiscated the shirt holding the brick.

The woman, who was only identified as being 67 years old, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for bleeding from her head, police said.

Witnesses told police they watched Cooper strike the woman. A bystander intervened, ending the attack.

Based on their investigation, police said the woman does not know Cooper.

Cooper was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.