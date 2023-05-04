MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man will spend at least 17 years in state prison for the shooting death of a Pleasantville man three years ago.

Teddy Smith, 42, shot Nathan Adcock on May 1, 2020, in the 100 block of North First Street. Adcock, 25, later died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith pleaded guilty in March to first-degree aggravated manslaughter for Adcock's death, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday.

His recommended sentence was 18-20 years. Prosecutors and the defense argued on Wednesday about how long the sentence should be, and the judge ultimately ordered the maximum amount.

Smith will be eligible for parole after serving 85% of his term.

Philadelphia man indicted in murder of Pleasantville man MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Pleasantville…

Using both surveillance and witness accounts of the shooting, Smith, 39, was identified as the suspect in the case, police said. After investigating for several months, Smith was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful purpose about six months after the shooting.

He was arrested at a Philadelphia parole office and extradited to New Jersey to face charges, eventually being indicted in August 2021.

Then-Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said his return to South Jersey was made through a joint investigation between Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Philadelphia police.