Philly man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into South Jersey

A Philadelphia man on Wednesday admitted managing a drug ring that shipped 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico into South Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Jose Gonzalez pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Christine O'Hearn in Camden to one count of conspiring to distribute 5 or more kilograms of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Gonzalez is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 30. His charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and a maximum sentence of life, Sellinger said in a news release. He also could face up to $10 million in fines.

Gonzalez was arrested after his Philadelphia home was raided in August 2020. Agents found $120,000 at his home, as well as a handgun at a car garage he managed in the city, according to court documents.

Detectives learned that from March 2019 to August 2020, Gonzalez and acquaintances flew from Philadelphia International Airport to San Juan and, using cash, bought several kilograms of cocaine from wholesale suppliers. The group then had the drugs shipped from Puerto Rico to addresses in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

The 50-year-old also resold cocaine to other drug dealers in the Philadelphia area.

Gonzalez admitted he helped manage the conspiracy, purchasing and sending over 100 kilograms of the drug into the area, Sellinger said.

Through his plea deal, Gonzalez was ordered to surrender his drug earnings, the handgun and a Dodge pickup used in the conspiracy, Sellinger said.