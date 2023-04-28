MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty earlier this week to first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges in connection with his former girlfriend's death in an Atlantic City casino hotel room nearly two years ago.

Frankie E. Lane, 61, will spend made 20-year prison sentence as part of the plea deal made on Tuesday.

Lane was charged in the stabbing death of Sharon Whaley, 57, also of Philadelphia, in a hotel room at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a Friday news release.

Lane is scheduled for sentencing before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant on June 23, nearly two weeks after the two-year anniversary of Whaley's death.

He must serve 85% of his sentence under the No Early Release Act, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Police were called to the casino on June 11 after Whaley was found inside the hotel room covered with a sheet, with a knife on top.

Lane surrendered to police a few days later and was taken to the Atlantic County jail after being arrested by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office. He was initially charged with murder and weapons offenses.