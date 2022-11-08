 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philly man had loaded gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, police say

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is accused of threatening a driver with a gun while following the motorist around the city in his car.

Eric Carmichael, 60, was arrested Saturday after he was found driving a Toyota Tacoma with a loaded handgun fit with a high-capacity magazine, police said in a news release. 

The unidentified victim approached officers at 12:42 p.m. outside the Public Safety Building on Atlantic Avenue, telling them he drove to the building to report the encounter, police said Tuesday. 

Carmichael's Tacoma was stopped for a red light at California and Atlantic avenues when the victim spotted the vehicle. Officers stopped Carmichael and detained him, after which they found the gun inside, police said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Carmichael was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Breaking News