A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to three years in prison after she was found with a gun last summer on the Atlantic City Expressway, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.
Desira Covington, 29, was found guilty of unlawful possession of a handgun. Her request for a lesser sentence was denied by Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
Covington was arrested July 5 following a traffic stop on the expressway. During the stop, Covington was found to be in possession of a handgun without a permit to carry. She was arrested and held at the Atlantic County jail.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.