Philadelphia woman arrested in 2018 reaches $325K settlement with Wildwood
Philadelphia woman arrested in 2018 reaches $325K settlement with Wildwood

072718_nws_weinman 3

WEINMAN

Emily Weinman, 20, of Philadelphia, rejected a plea deal Thursday morning in Cape May County Superior Court in Cape May Court House.

 Charles J. Olson / For The Press

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago in a video that went viral has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.

Emily Weinman, 22, whose Memorial Day weekend 2018 arrest made international news, settled her federal civil lawsuit against the city late last month, court documents show.

"Thanks for the inquiry. We will not be commenting on the case," Weinman's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said in response to a request for comment Tuesday. James R. Birchmeier, the attorney who represented the city, did not respond to a request for comment.

A Nov. 24 order signed by Pennsylvania U.S. District Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky shows the case was dismissed. Another document details mediation efforts, culminating in a $325,000 settlement approved by the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund.

The settlement comes more than two years since the original incident, when violence erupted between several seasonal officers and Weinman, who was with her 18-month-old daughter on the beach.

Body camera footage from the incident showed Weinman apparently refusing to give officers her last name after they cited her for having alcohol on the beach. Weinman was 20 at the time.

It is unclear whether she just put her hands up or pushed the officer, but clips show an officer wrestling her to the ground, as well as hitting her twice before wrestling her to the ground again.

Weinman's lawsuit alleges the officers exaggerated how much she was resisting to justify the use of force.

In the video, Weinman can be heard screaming, “They’re choking me! I cannot breathe.”

Weinman pleaded guilty in February 2019 to a disorderly person’s offense as part of an agreement with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. She was banned from Wildwood for a year.

She was originally charged with aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

