MAYS LANDING — A grand jury last week indicted a Philadelphia man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a brick on the Atlantic City Boardwalk two months ago.

Samuel Cooper, 43, was indicted for first-degree attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess weapons, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Cooper struck the woman, 67, with a brick that was wrapped in a T-shirt.

Police were called to the 2700 block of the Boardwalk on Jan. 6 after receiving a report about the assault.

When they arrived, Cooper was still holding the T-shirt with the brick inside. Witnesses told police they saw Cooper swing the brick at the woman, and that a bystander interrupted the assault.

The woman was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for bleeding to her head. Police previously said Cooper and the woman do not know one another.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and Atlantic City police investigated.