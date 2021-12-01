Philadelphia man sentenced in 2019 Atlantic City fatal shooting

A Philadelphia man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing an Atlantic City man in 2019, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Avery Bracey, 39, was convicted in August of fatally shooting 21-year-old Ky'Lee Haynes on Jan. 4, 2019, at the Sunset Inn in Atlantic City. Haynes died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members after he was linked to another shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue and was found with a firearm on him. In that shooting, a victim walked into AtlantiCare with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported the injury was sustained on Florida Avenue.

Bracey was found guilty of robbery, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, attempted witness tampering, certain persons not to possess a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

Shill said Bracey was sentenced to a total of 98 years in prison, of which he must serve at least 80 before he would be eligible for parole.

