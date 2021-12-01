 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man sentenced in 2019 Atlantic City fatal shooting
0 comments
top story

Philadelphia man sentenced in 2019 Atlantic City fatal shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Attorneys began sifting through potential jurors Tuesday in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, quizzing the pool about their attitudes on policing, protests and the Black Lives Matter movement. Before the process began, prospective jurors in former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial responded to questionnaires similar to those used this year in Derek Chauvin's murder trial for the killing of George Floyd. Roughly 200 people were asked what they knew about the Potter case, their impressions of her and Wright, and their views on protests and policing in the Minneapolis area in recent years. Potter shot Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop on April 11 — a time when Chauvin's trial was underway and tensions were high in the Minneapolis area. Wright's death sparked several nights of protests in Brooklyn Center, reviving painful memories of the sometimes violent unrest that erupted after Floyd's death in May 2020.

A Philadelphia man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing an Atlantic City man in 2019, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Avery Bracey, 39, was convicted in August of fatally shooting 21-year-old Ky'Lee Haynes on Jan. 4, 2019, at the Sunset Inn in Atlantic City. Haynes died at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. 

Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members after he was linked to another shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue and was found with a firearm on him. In that shooting, a victim walked into AtlantiCare with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported the injury was sustained on Florida Avenue.

Bracey was found guilty of robbery, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, attempted witness tampering, certain persons not to possess a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

Shill said Bracey was sentenced to a total of 98 years in prison, of which he must serve at least 80 before he would be eligible for parole.

Avery Bracey.jpg

Bracey

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This 3D-printed hydrogel could be the self-replicating miracle cure of the future

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News